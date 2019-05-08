Four HIV cases surface in Tando Allahyar

TANDO ALLAHYAR: After Mirpurkhas and Larkana, four cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Tando Allahyar District of Sindh have surfaced on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The session judge has taken notice of the HIV cases and held an important meeting with the district officers. He has sought a report from the deputy commissioner and district health officer.

The numbers of reported HIV cases have risen to nine in the district since 1995.

The deputy commissioner said a decision had been taken for crackdown on quacks in the district. He said screening was being initiated in the district.

On May 6, Sindh’s health ministry has failed to determine the causes of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) outburst in Larkana where so far 157 people, including 127 children had been tested positive for HIV.

Read More: Health ministry fails to determine causes of HIV outbreak in Larkana

According to the details, a meeting was held in Ratodero with Larkana commissioner in the chair to ascertain the reasons of HIV outbreak in the city.

The meeting was told that it could not be proved yet that Dr Muzaffar Ghanghar was responsible for transmission of HIV among the residents, said sources.

During the meeting, the officials of health department held quacks and hairdressers responsible of lethal disease.

