Four injured in cylinder blast at Rahim Yar Khan hospital

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least four people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a private hospital in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday morning, reported ARY News.

Rescue officials said the injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The glass of the hospital’s windows was shattered by the explosion. A ward caught fire after the blast.

On December 3, a 10-year-old boy was killed and six others wounded when fire had erupted at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

The cause of the incident was a cylinder explosion, which resulted in the collapse of a portion of the building.

