Four killed, 20 including women injured in Attock bus-trailer collision

ATTOCK: Four people were killed and 20 others including women were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer in Attock on Thursday.

The dreadful road crash was reported at Fateh Jung Khorr Road, resulting in the death of four people and wounds to 20 others. Getting information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the hospital.

The cause of the accident could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

In a separate accident, yesterday, at least seven people were killed while 10 others injured in a passenger van-truck collision in Khushab.

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the scene of the collision and had shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Khushab.

Separately, 12 people were injured in a pile-up involving 14 vehicles near Kamoke.

Rescue sources had said dense fog engulfing the area caused the pile-up. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

