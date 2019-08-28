Man kills four members of his family over domestic dispute in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Four people were killed over domestic dispute in Sheikh Alghari, an area of Mansehra on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

According to the local police, killer identified as Majid, opened indiscriminate fire, which resulted in the death of his father, sister, brother and her sister-in-law. The accused managed to flee away from the crime scene.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility. Case of the incident has been lodged.

“Raids being conducted to arrest the culprit”, the police said.

Yesterday, at least seven members of a family were shot dead in Sargodha over a domestic dispute.

“The killer was mentally ill, who committed suicide after shooting seven members of the member”, police said about the appalling incident.

Getting the information of the incident, rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. Three women are also included in the deceased.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab taking notice of the matter has summoned report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha.

