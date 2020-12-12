Four killed in road mishap in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least four people were killed in a collision between a car, bus and a trailer at M-5 Motorway in Zahir Pir area near Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at Motorway M-5 due to fog and over speeding. Eye-witnesses said the accident was so severe that the five persons traveling in the car died on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities in a road crash in October, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

Read more: Five of a family killed in Gojra motorway accident

Rescue officials, after being informed, had reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while expressing sorrow over the loss of lives had sought a report from the administration.

Comments

comments