Four killed in Tando Adam road crash

TANDO ADAM: At least four labourers were killed and six others were injured when a truck overturned at Mirpurkhas Road in Tando Adam, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the local police, a truck loaded with mango crates was on its way to Hayderabad from Tando Adam when it turned turtle due to over-speeding near Sanghar, while taking a U-turn, killing four labourers on the spot and injuring six other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.

Read more: Four killed in collision between car and pickup in Naushki

In a separate road mishap on May 31, at least six people were killed while 30 others injured when a passenger bus they were travelling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near Pull Rango.

They said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident. The driver of the vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they added.

Comments

comments