Four killed, 10 injured in truck-van collision in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Four people were killed and ten others were wounded in a truck and passenger van collision in Sialkot on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the passenger van was on its way to Rawalpindi from Sialkot, when it met the deadly road crash near Vaila Stop at the Wazirabad Road.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and moved bodies and the injured to the medical facilities of Wazirabad and Sialkot.

Read more: Five of a family killed in Gojra motorway accident

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities in a road crash in the month of October, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

Rescue officials, after being informed, had reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

Comments

comments