Four lawyers sent on judicial remand in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent four lawyers on judicial remand in a case pertaining to Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack.

Lawyers namely Zafar Ali Waraich, Naveed Malik, Shaikh Shoaib and Nazi Bibi were produced before an ATC. The court sent the lawyers to jail on judicial remand.

The lawyers were arrested during police raids in different areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after being nominated in the case of the Islamabad High Court attack.

Read more: CJP Gulzar directs action against lawyers involved in IHC commotion

The demolition of illegal chambers of lawyers in district and sessions court in Islamabad made lawyers furious on Monday who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

The outrageous lawyers entered into the chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets.

The lawyers also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

Comments

comments