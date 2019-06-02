Four members of a family including two children die in Mianwali accident

MIANWALI: A trailer in Mianwali on Sunday crushed a car carrying family, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to two others, ARY News reported.

According to details, the road crash took place at Moosa Khel road, where a trailer crush a car, resulting in death of four family members including two children on the spot and injuries to two others.

The deceased couple was identified as Policeman Muhammad Khan, his wife and two children.

Muhammad Khan was appointed at the house of Islamabad Chief Justice Athar MinAllah.

The bodies were moved to hospital, while the two other injured children of the family were also moved to the hospital for treatment.

On December 30, 2018, at least nine members of a family, including three children and four women, were killed in a head-on collision between a car and truck on the Indus Highway in Rojahn .

Rescue officials rushed to the scene after being informed and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital. The officials said that the ill-fated family belonged to Sindh

However, the truck driver was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. Police said that the reason behind the accident was over speeding. The police official had seized the truck, after the incident.

