Four members of a family gunned down in Kasur

KASUR: Four members of a family including a minor girl were gunned down in Kasur on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, unidentified armed men barged into a house located in Kasur’s Bhatta Gorian Chowk and opened indiscriminate fire upon the family, killing three people on the spot and injuries to four others.

Getting the information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies and injured to Lahore General Hospital. During treatment a minor girl succumbed to her bullet wounds, taking the death toll to four in the firing incident.

Meanwhile, the city circle police have arrested two suspects, while the case of the incident has not been lodged yet.

