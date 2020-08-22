Three killed over old enmity in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Three people were gunned down over an old enmity in Rawalpindi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said that they were shot dead in an ambush by a rival group in Gujar Khan area of Rawalpindi. The officials said that Ghazanfar, Mahmood and Masood were riding a motorcycle when unidentified armed men opened fire on them in Darya Khaki area. Resultantly, they died on the spot.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack. On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the tehsil headquarter hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the triple murder case.

Earlier on July 24, at least 10 members of the same family, including children and women, had been gunned down and three others sustained bullet injuries when some armed men attacked their house in Miyal village, located in suburbs of Rawalpindi.

According to police, some unidentified armed men had entered the house in the village and opened indiscriminate firing on the family members. The assailants had managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

