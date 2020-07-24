10 killed over ‘old enmity’ in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: At least 10 members of the same family, including children and women, were gunned down and three others sustained bullet injuries when some armed men attacked their house in Miyal village, located in suburbs of Rawalpindi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, some unidentified armed men entered the house in the village and opened indiscriminate firing on the family members. The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The police said the reason behind the incident was an ‘old enmity’.

Sources said that the causalities may rise as the injured were said to be in critical condition at the hospital. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the killings.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a comprehensive report from the CPO Rawalpindi. He directed the police officer to arrested the suspects involved in the incident at the earliest. The chief minister ordered the police to bring the assailants to justice.

Read More: Five people gunned down over old enmity in Sheikhupura

Earlier on January 31, Five people had been gunned down over an old enmity in Sheikhupura’s area of Safdarabad.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men, who had been riding a motorbike opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle near Sethwala, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased had been on their way for a court appearance when they were attacked. It may be noted that the clash had claimed 12 lives so far, and few days earlier, two members of a family had been shot dead over the dispute.

