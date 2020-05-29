Four members of a family killed in Khairpur road accident

KHAIRPUR: At least four persons of the same family were killed and a woman got injured when the car they were traveling in overturned in Khairpur, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred at the National Highway in Babarlo area of district Khairpur, when the car turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing four persons on the spot while a woman was injured.

Police sources said that the ill-fated car was going to Lahore from Karachi. The injured woman and dead bodied were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Earlier on February 15, at least 13 passengers including women and children were killed while 30 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jhal Magsi district.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar. The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area, killing 16 persons. According to Levies’ sources,’ the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital Jhal Magsi for treatment.

