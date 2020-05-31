Four more bodies of PIA plane crash victims identified

KARACHI: Four more bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash have been identified on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to Edhi authorities, Out of 23 more bodies of the plane crash victims transferred to the morgue, four have been identified today. The bodies were identified as of Tahira Mehmood, Taj Mehmood, Muhamad Zubair and Bilal Ahmed.

Tahira Mehmood, Taj Mehmood, Muhamad Zubair were a resident of Karachi while Bilal Ahmed belonged to Gujrat, according to Edhi authorities.

As many as 73 bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims have been identified thus far as DNA process to recognize others is in progress.

Out of the total identified bodies, 63 of them were handed over to the families.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi is nearing completion as Airbus experts have collected all important evidence to complete their probe.

According to a tweet from France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), “the mission on site is about to be completed”.

The tweet also said that “technical work on FDR and CVR” of the ill-fated aircraft would begin in France on June 2.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall 97 people have died in the PIA plane crash incident near Karachi airport. Only two passengers had survived the air crash.

