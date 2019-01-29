Four more to be inducted into Sindh’s cabinet

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday decided to expend his cabinet with the inclusion of four new member, said sources.

According to the details, the Sindh government decided to induct two ministers, one adviser and a special assistant into the provincial cabinet.

Sources said that the provincial government had shortlisted the names of Arbab Lutfullah, Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi, Sajid Ali Banbhan, Qasim siraj soomro and Zia Abbas Shah for the minister slots.

However Mir Aijaz Jakhrani would be appointed as adviser to the chief minister, said the sources and added that Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi would be appointed as special assistant into the cabinet.

After the new addition, the strength of Sindh’s cabinet will rose to 18. The oath taking ceremony was expected in next week, said the sources.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on October 15, had inducted four more ministers increasing the provincial cabinet to sixteen members and two advisers.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had administered oath to the new minister at a simple ceremony held at the Governor House. The ministers who had took oath include Taimur Talpur, Syed Awais Shah, Murtaza Baloch and Abdul Bari Pitafi.

