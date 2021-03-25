Four of a family killed over property dispute in Daska

DASKA: Four members of a family were killed over a property dispute in Daska on Thursday, quoting police, ARY News reported.

The dreadful incident took place in the limits of Mootra PS in village Kotli Kokian, Daska, where four including husband, wife and two children were shot dead over a property dispute.

Getting the information, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to a nearby medical facility. According to the initial statement of the police about multiples killings, the cause behind the incident is a property dispute.

The father of deceased Adnan has gone missing after the killings, the police said. It was also learnt that the father of the deceased had contracted second marriage after divorcing his first wife.

Further investigations into the matter were underway.

In a similar incident that took place in Faisalabad, in the month of February, this year, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body and dumped the pieces in Saim Nullah of Faisalabad over a property dispute.

According to police, the incident had occurred in Faisalabad’s Chak-61 village when the husband with help of his friend killed his wife after she denied transferring her property to him. The culprits flee the scene after the incident.

The deceased had been identified as Fauzia.

