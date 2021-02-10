Faisalabad man kills wife, chops body into pieces over property dispute

FAISALABAD: A Faisalabad man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body and dumped the pieces in Saim Nullah of Faisalabad over a property dispute, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Faisalabad’s Chak-61 village when the husband with help of his friend killed his wife after she denied transferring her property to him. The culprits flee the scene after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Fauzia.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused Shahid for killing his wife and police have started a search operation for the arrest of two nominated suspects.

In a similar incident that took place in Jamshoro last month, a woman was beaten to death by her husband over a domestic dispute in the Jamshoro district of Sindh province.

According to police, the incident took place in Nooriabad town of Jamshoro District, when a woman demanded her husband to give household expenses.

After killing his wife, the man surrendered himself to the police with a gun and confessed to his crime.

