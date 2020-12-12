Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Four people die in Kasur after consuming substandard food

Kasur Substandard Food

KASUR: Four people lost their lives in Kasur after having alleged substandard food on Saturday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources. 

As per details, three members of a family living at Sahari Road in Kasur were dead after consuming alleged substandard food. The deceased included three children and a mother.

The head of the family was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Earlier on June 16, a fast-food chain in the vicinity of I I Chundrigarh road was sealed by Sindh Food and Health authorities in Karachi after three children who ate from the outlet died.

Read more: Three children die from allegedly eating poisonous meal from fast food chain

Food authorities collected samples of the food kept at the fast-food restaurant and facts about the food’s quality will be determined after laboratory tests.

Three children of a family belonging to Kharadar area of the metropolis had acquired takeout from the International fast-food chain while out and about in the city.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

COVID-19 current wave could become manifold larger: Azra Pechuho

Pakistan

COVID-19 spike: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore

Pakistan

Court seeks record of salaries, privileges received by Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan

Requested PM Khan to change my portfolio, says Ijaz Shah


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close