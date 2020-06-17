Four people killed as tractor-trolley flips in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Four persons were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Ojla canal in Wazirabad. Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

The deceased are said to be residents of Jhang.

Read more: Six dead, 30 injured in bus accident in Khanewal

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.

Comments

comments