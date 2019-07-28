Four people killed, 20 injured as passenger coach flips in Thatta

THATTA: At least four people including three children were killed and twenty others pilgrims were injured when a passenger coaster flipped at Baghar Mori, Thatta, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the rescue sources, the ill-fated passenger coaster was on its way to Pir Pitho Dargah, Karachi, when it met an accident.

After being informed about the road crash, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted dead bodies and injured to Makli Civil Hospital.

Earlier on July 11, eleven people were killed and twenty others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding on the motorway at Brhama interchange near Hassan Abdaal.

As per details, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Lahore from Swat.

Rescue sources cited at least eleven people lost their lives and nearly two dozen got injured, who were shifted to the hospitals of Hassan Abdal and Texila Wah Cantt.

According to the local police, the accident occurred due to the slippery road.

