Four people killed in two firing incidents

KHYBER/OKARA: Four people including two brothers were killed in two separate firing incidents in Khyber and Okara on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, two people lost their lives in firing in Khyber’s area of Malik Din Khel. Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital.

The cause behind the killings remained unknown, said the police and added they are investigating the matter.

In a separate incident that took place in Punjab’s district of Okara, two brothers were shot dead. The incident was reported in the limits of PS Gogera over the land dispute. The deceased were identified as Abbas Paroka and Allah Dita.

Read more: Woman, four children killed in Gujranwala

Earlier in the month of January, this year, in a horrific incident, a woman had been killed along with her four children in Gujranwala.

The five members of the ill-fated family were killed at Dogranwala in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station, officials had said.

Comments

comments