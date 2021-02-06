Four people killed as truck loaded with buffaloes overturns in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Four people were killed and six others were injured as a truck loaded with buffaloes turned turtle over in Sheikhpura on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per police, the truck loaded with buffaloes met an accident near Feroze Wattan in Sheikhpura, resulting in the death of four traders of livestock and injuries to six others.

Meanwhile, several buffaloes were also dead in the incident. The cause of the incident is said to be overspeeding, sources said.

Also Read: At least two die, five hurt as Trailer overturns in Kashmore

Earlier, on Jan 20, at least eight people were killed and 22 injured when a passenger coach turned turtle near Bela in Balochistan.

The passenger bus was on its way from Panjgur to Karachi when it overturned after skidding off the road near Bela town of Lasbela district.

Comments

comments