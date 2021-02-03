Web Analytics
Faisalabad: 4 cops accused of killing man remanded in police custody

policemen waqas ahmed faisalabad murder

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday remanded the four arrested policemen in the Waqas murder case in police custody for 14 more days.

The police produced the accused before ATC Judge Shehzad Hussain upon completion of their previous remand and requested extension in their physical remand for further investigation.

The investigation officer of the case stated that he is yet to recover the weapons used in the crime.

Expressing displeasure over the IO for failing to recover the arms, the court directed him to do so at the earliest and granted a 14-day extension in the accused persons’ physical remand.

Waqas was killed while three others sustained injuries after a patrolling police party opened fire on their vehicle in Faisalabad on the night of January 20, claiming that they did not stop at a check-point. The police claimed that a patrolling team had signaled the vehicle to stop, however, the driver tried to speed away.

