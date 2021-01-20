Police open fire on vehicle in Faisalabad, youngster killed  

FAISALABAD: At least one person was killed and three others injured after police opened fire on a vehicle in Faisalabad, claiming that it did not stop on a check-point, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a patrolling team indicated a vehicle to stop during snap checking, however, the driver tried to race away from the cops.

The cops opened fire on the vehicle, killing one person and injuring three others. “The victim is identified as Waqas, who is a resident of Samandri area of the city,” they said.

The police claimed that Waqas and others in the vehicles had consumed alcohol.

The body and injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of the alleged involvement of police in opening fire on innocent civilians during snap checking have occurred in the country.

Recently, a firing incident was reported in Islamabad’s G-10 where the security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

Read More: Five policemen arrested over Osama Satti murder axed

They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the personnel shot fires on the tyre but unfortunately, the driver received two bullets to his body which later led to his death.

Later, it emerged that the boy was shot multiple times by the cops and he was not involved in any criminal act.

Comments

comments