Four SBCA officials suspend over corruption charges

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Monday suspended four officers, including Director Ejaz for authorising illegal constructions in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the SBCA has suspended Landhi Town Director Malik Aijaz, Assistant Director Ehtesham, Buffer Zone Building Inspector Shakeel and Saddar Town Building Inspector Aijaz.

Director Malik Ejaz was suspended for allowing illegal constructions in Liaqautabad town and building inspector Shakeel was involved in illegal constructions in Buffer Zone town.

According to SBCA, Malik Ejaz was transferred from Liaquatabad town to Landi town a week ago. The Sindh Building Control Authority has also formed an inquiry committee against suspended officers which will submit its report to Director General (DG) SBCA in one week.

In a similar action taken against SBCA officials on September 19, the Sindh government had suspended three Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers, including assistant directors and building inspectors over corruption charges.

Three officers had been suspended after a complaint of corruption was received against them by the Sindh local government minister office.

The Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has issued directives to immediately suspend SBCA assistant directors Nadeem Shaikh and Rafi Raza and building inspector Shahzad Arain over corruption charges.

