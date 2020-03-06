KARACHI: An FIR has been registered against a number of suspended employees of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over barging into the office of its director general, reported ARY News.

The FIR (94/2020) was lodged at New Town police station on a complaint of SBCA official Ali Mehdi Kazmi under various sections of Pakistan Penal Code, including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public function).

The case was registered on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who ordered their arrest in the wake of the incident.

Read More: Sindh govt suspends top SBCA officials over corruption charges

According to the FIR, 30 SBCA employees barged into the office of the SBCA director-general on March 4 at 11:20 am and indulged in rioting and hurling abuses.

They also obstructed the SBCA officers in the course of their duty.

Earlier, on March 4, the provincial local government secretary had suspended as many as 28 employees over corruption charges.

Those suspended included two SBCA directors, Jameel Memon and Adil Umar, five deputy directors and 15 assistant directors.

Read More: CM Sindh orders IGP to arrest 28 SBCA officials

Likewise, five-building inspection directors were also suspended. The action against corrupt officials was taken in the light Supreme Court orders.

Comments

comments