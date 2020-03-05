KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar to arrest 28 Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials, ARY NEWS reported.

The directive to arrest the officials was issued by the chief minister after they ran over the SBCA office on Thursday during their protest against transfer from the authority.

“A case should be filed against all those officials involved,” said the chief minister who directed the IGP Sindh to inform him soon after the arrests were made.

The chief minister also directed the local bodies minister to establish his office at the SBCA office in Civic Centre. “We will not allow anyone to act like goons,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on Tuesday suspended 20 officers including two directors of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over corruption charges.

As per details, two directors Jameel Memon and Adil Umar, five deputy directors and 15 assistant directors have been suspended over corruption charges, reads a notification.

Likewise, five-building inspection directors were also suspended. The action against corrupt officials was taken in the light Supreme Court orders.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate corruption charges against the suspended SBCA officials.

Special secretary Local Government, additional secretary Housing and Town Planning and Director-General SBCA have been included in the committee. It has been asked to submit an inquiry report against the alleged corrupt officials in six weeks.

