ABAD holds SBCA responsible over building collapse in Ranchore Line

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Pakistan has held Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) responsible for building collapse in Karachi’s Ranchore Line on Monday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of ABAD in a statement alleged that SBCA is patronizing illegal construction in Karachi, which can result in massive loss.

ABAD had been raising voice against illegal construction in Karachi for long but the illegal construction was being carried out in various areas of Karachi under the very nose of SBCA, the statement reads.

He said that ABAD through separate letters sent to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab expressed fear of any mishap due to illegal construction in Karachi.

Yesterday, a six-floor dilapidated building collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi.

Luckily the residents were shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

Talking to ARY News, Director General SBCA Zafar Ahsan had said that the team immediately reached the spot after getting the news about the damage to the building’s foundation.

It was learnt by ARY News that the building was damaged three years ago after the fire broke out in a godown situated into its basement.The authorities did nothing rather than giving the residents warning letters to evacuate the building.

