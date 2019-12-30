Director General Sindh Building Control Authority has formed a 7 member investigation committee to determine the cause of a building collapse that occurred in Karachi earlier on Monday, ARY News reported.

Additional Director SBCA will head the committee, the primary tasks of the committee are to determine the people who approved the structure and the material used in its construction.

The committee is tasked with the investigation and has been assigned a 15-day deadline to submit a report on the matter after verifying facts.

The 23-year old six-storey building, which was tilted down earlier in the day, had been raised after getting construction permits of ground plus one floor.

According to a map, obtained by ARY News, the builder had constructed the high-rise residential building in Ranchore Line by violating the laws of Sindh Building Control Authority.

Sources said that SBCA’s than an assistant and deputy directors had raised questions over the building but the former DG SBCA had allowed the builder to construct the multi-storey building.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and sought a comprehensive report into the building collapse. He vowed to take the culprits to task.

