Karachi building collapse: Building erected despite major structural flaws

KARACHI: A 23-year old six-storey building, which was tilted down earlier in the day, had been raised after getting construction permit of ground plus one floor, ARY News reported.

According to the map, obtained by the ARY News, the builder had constructed the high-rise residential building in Ranchore Line by violating the laws of Sindh Building Control Authority.

Sours said that the builder had got stay order from a court to prevent the building from demolition.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and sought a comprehensive report into the building collapsed. He vowed to take the culprits to task.

Earlier in the day, talking to ARY News, Director General SBCA Zafar Ahsan had said that the team immediately reached the spot after getting the news about the damage to the building’s foundation.

The residents living in the 19 flats of the dilapidated six story building were evacuated to avoid human loss.

The six-floor dilapidated building collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi.

As per details, a six-floor building, having 19 flats had tilted down earlier in the day. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials had reached the area and had sealed the building.

Luckily the residents had been shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

