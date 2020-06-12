ISLAMABAD: Four senators were tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the Senate of Pakistan spokesperson, Senator Attaur Rehman, Senator Fida Muhammad, Mirza Afridi and Senator Sana Jamali have been confirmed coronavirus positive.

This is not the first time that parliamentarians have tested positive for coronavirus as two members of the lower house of Parliament had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on May 10.

Syed Mehboob Shah and Gul Zafar Khan – a PTI MNA from Bajaur – tested positive for the infection.

On April 30, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for coronavirus and went into isolation at his residence.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry says political speeches in National Assembly ‘waste of time’

He, however, recovered completely from it on May 12. The speaker was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative and an improvement in his health condition was witnessed.

He had also expressed his gratitude towards his well-wishers who prayed for his early recovery.

Comments

comments