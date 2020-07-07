Four-storey dilapidated building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI: A four-storey dilapidated building has collapsed in the Liaquatabad area of the city on Tuesday, however, no loss of life was reported after it was evacuated on time, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the building was declared dilapidated and was evacuated before to avoid loss of human lives.

The debris of the collapsed building has damaged two of its neighbouring residential structures. The rescue teams have rushed to the site as Rangers and police cordoned off the area to restrict any movement at the incident site.

This is not the first incident of a building collapse in Karachi as on June 07, two buildings collapsed in the Lyari area of the city, claiming the lives of at least 11 people and injuring several others.

The five-storey building collapsed in Kalri area of Lyari on Sunday night leaving its residents stuck under the debris.

The site of the incident has seen rescue and relief efforts pick up pace as the morning sun rose, many residents are still under the rubble and fears of the numbers of those dead and injured in the incident still loom large.

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that the five-storey building was 25 to 30 years old and was in tatters. The structure was erected on a 400 square yard plot and was asked to be evacuated by SBCA prior to the collapse, claim officials.

It has also been claimed that the residents had been issued multiple notices to leave the building due to its dilapidated condition but many refused to pay heed.

