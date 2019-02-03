Four thieves steal valuables, cash from sports goods manufacturing company in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Four armed men have stolen goods and cash money from a sports goods manufacturing company in Sialkot, ARY News reported on Sunday.

They drove a car to the company, stole valuables, put them in hind bonnet and fled from the scene. ARY News has obtained surveillance camera footage of the incident.

ARY News correspondent Amir Javed Butt said the incident took place on Capital Road, within limit of Hajipura police station. He said the armed thieves broke locks of the factory and glommed goods worth Rs2.9 million including LED TV, laptop, computer, precious hand watches, licensed weapons and Rs30,000 cash.

