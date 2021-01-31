Four women killed in Shahkot laid to rest

BAKHAR: Four women who were killed by a man in Shahkot on Saturday, were laid to rest after funeral prayers in Bakhar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A man named Shakeel had killed his mother, wife, sister and sister-in-law with a sharp knife in Shahkot, yesterday.

The funeral prayers of three of the deceased women were offered in Khan Ground in Bakhar, while the funeral prayer of Shakeel’s wife was offered in Joharabad.

Later, they were laid to rest in the Kalorkot graveyard.

Read more: Man kills male relative, injures wife in Karachi with multiple knife attacks

The cause behind the awful incident remained unknown, while according to initial information Shakeel was working in a private factory.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also took notice of the matter and ordered the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura for the immediate arrest of the killer and a detailed report of the incident.

Comments

comments