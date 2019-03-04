Four wounded for resisting robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI: Four people were injured when suspected robbers opened fire at them for putting up resistance during a robbery bid in Korangi area late on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Awami Colony police station.

Six robbers, riding on two motorcycles, stormed a milk shop located on Ghous Pak road and tried to loot cash and other valuables, a police official said, adding that they shot and wounded four people present at the shop when the latter put up resistance.

The robbers made off with Rs60,000 in cash, he said.

Upon being informed about the incident, a police team and ambulances reached the crime scene and shifted the injured to a nearby medical facility.

One of the injured, identified as Sameer, 15, is said to be in critical condition while the rest are out of danger.

Earlier, on Feb 24, a watchman of a shopping mall at Tariq Road area of Karachi was shot dead in a bid to thwart robbery attempt.

Police said 6-7 Suspects entered the shopping mall for robbery by breaking roof of a bathroom. They went on first floor of the mall by tying two security guards with rope and opened fire after resistance from two other security guards of the mall which left one of them dead, they added.

Police said the suspects fled from the scene after injuring the other watchman.

The deceased has been identified as Noor Zahid, said police.

