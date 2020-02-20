Fourth attempt to move soybean ship underway at Kemari: sources

KARACHI: Sources privy to the development have revealed that the soybean carrying vessel that is being blamed for the toxic gas is ready to be transported away from the city’s harbour, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources claimed that the ship will leave the harbour within a few hours, a tug boat is currently pulling at the ship to take it to the outer channel.

Last night the ship had witnessed some misbalancing which halted its transportation which was initially scheduled for yesterday.

The ship is being taken to Port Qasim after the ships balance stabilised.

Earlier in the day, a third attempt to tug out Hercules cargo ship loaded with soybean from KPT to Port Qasim failed as the captain refused to operate the ship due to lack of balance.

A decision to remove the vessel from the port over apprehensions in the wake of recent deaths and health issues in population adjacent to the port was made on Wednesday.

Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi had earlier told the media about the decision to remove the cargo ship from the Karachi Port berth to Port Qasim.

