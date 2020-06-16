Web Analytics
France eulogizes ‘Made in Pakistan’ face masks

france masks made in pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that French newspaper has lauded the quality reusable face masks, bearing the tag of ‘Made in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry in his tweet said that Pakistan has already got orders of PPEs exports upto $100mn and it is expected to reach upto $500mn in future.

 Pakistan’s in time response to cater the French residents’ demand of face masks was widely obliged by the health authorities and local media.

Last week, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved country’s first ever locally developed testing kits for coronavirus detection.

Read more: DRAP approves locally developed coronavirus testing kits

He had made this announcement on the micro-blogging website, Twitter.

The kits have been developed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

