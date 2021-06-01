France-returned man kills wife in Lahore

LAHORE: A man who recently returned from France to Lahore has killed his wife over an unknown reason, quoting police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a man named Samad, who recently returned from France informed his father-in-law about killing his wife. The body was being buried in secret by the family when the police raided.

The deceased has been identified as Gulnaz.

Seeing the police, Samad fled the spot. The body of the woman has been shifted to the hospital by the police for an autopsy, while her parents who hail from Afghanistan have been informed by the police.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. The cause behind the killing remains unknown.

In a separate incident, earlier this year, a Faisalabad man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body and dumped the pieces in Saim Nullah of Faisalabad over a property dispute.

According to police, the incident occurred in Faisalabad’s Chak-61 village where the husband with help of his friend killed his wife after she had denied transferring her property to him. The culprits flee the scene after the incident.

