Man kills wife, two children in Lahore over domestic dispute

LAHORE: A man on Monday killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was reported in Lahore’s area of Green Town, where a man named Ashiq killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute. The bodies of the woman and children were moved to a nearby hospital.

The suspect fled away easily after killing his family. Meanwhile, the police are in search of the murderer.

Last year on October 7, residents of Ghulam Muhammad-abad area of the city had witnessed a horrendous crime where a son along with his stepbrother murdered their mother.

According to details, the mother had been strangulated to death by her two sons after she had disapproved of her son’s wish to marry the girl of his choice. The son, namely, Muhammad Waris had expressed his desire to wed his sister-in-law’s sister which was struck down by Suraiya Bibi, the mother.

