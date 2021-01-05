LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Tuesday rejected reports that the provincial government has shut down free WiFi service in the province.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said the project has not been wound up as free internet service continues to be provided at public places in Punjab.

He said the government is committed to providing the facility at public places, including hospitals, educational institutions, and government offices. He added the WiFi project will be expanded in line with the Digital Punjab Vision.

His statement came in the wake of media reports that the PTI government has shut down the free WiFi facilities.

The previous PML-N government had started the project in 2017, providing the facility at more than 200 places in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. Public places such as railway and metro stations, airports, colleges and universities were provided with the free internet facility.

According to a report, the project has been costing the national exchequer Rs195 million per annum.

