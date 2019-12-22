Freight train derails near Bhakkar

BHAKKAR: Railway traffic between Multan and Rawalpindi has been suspended after eight coaches of a freight train derailed near Bhakkar, ARY News reported.

A railway’s official said that the freight train was on its way when suddenly it careened off the track near kallur kot area of Bhakkar. He said that the seven coaches of the train plunged into a six-feet deep ravine.

The official said that Kot Addu-Kundian section of the railway has been closed for traffic after the incident and added that the trains heading to Rawalpindi from Multan were halted at different railway stations.

Rescue operation could not be initiated so far owing to dense fog, he said and added that the operation likely to be started on Monday Morning.

Earlier on November 12, Railway traffic to and from Karachi had remained suspended for over four hours as two coaches from the Rawalpindi bound ‘Tezgam Express’ had derailed at the Cantt Station.

The bogies had derailed when the train was was moving from washing line to platform at the Cantt Station whereas no one had been injured in the incident.

The incident had threw the entire train operation into disarray at the Karachi’s railway station and the authorities had to halt trains at different railway stations for several hours.

