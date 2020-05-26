KARACHI: A team of French experts probing crash of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane has summoned complete record of Airbus 320 involved in the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

Except two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead.

According to details, the visiting experts sought details of as to how many times, the Airbus was grounded during the previous year and which faults were addressed.

It further sought a record of how many cycles its engine completed during flight operations and how many times it went through the checking process.

The team also asked for details of any repair work carried out in the landing gear of the plane along with details of engineers who worked on it.

The experts also asked details of equipment used in repair works and if Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued airworthiness certificate to the plane after it.

The French team also sought details on any issues developed with the alarm system in the plane during the past year.

Sources privy to details said that the probing team was provided with the data pertaining to the Airbus.

They were also briefed by the PIA officials on the plane crash incident. The national flag carrier said that they would provide all data related to the Airbus involved in the incident.

Earlier in the day, a team of 11 French experts landed in Karachi on a special Airbus 338 this morning to assist the investigation of the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

The experts visited the plane crash location and will also get briefing at the PIA Head Office.

The team will leave for France tonight with the black box and parts of engine essential for the probe into the crash for further investigation.

