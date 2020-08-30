Fresh spell of monsoon rains to hit Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted another monsoon spell in Karachi and other parts of Sindh entering this evening, ARY News reported.

A statement issued by the Met office said that seventh spell of monsoon rains is likely to enter Sindh on Sunday evening which could aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in Lower Sindh.

Under the influence of this system rain and wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Sunday evening to Monday, according to the met office.

Heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding and water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday.

33 die from electrocution, drowning in Karachi during record rainfall

PMD advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The Met Office earlier issued a warning of urban flooding in Karachi, however, the chief meteorologist said that the system to effect Karachi is relatively “weak” which may mean isolated light to heavy rains across the city.

The city of lights was devastated after receiving unprecedented rains since Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

Almost all the major roads of the city including II Chundrigar Road, University Road, Shahra-e-Faisal were inundated with no sign of them being cleared anytime soon.

