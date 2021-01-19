Fresh weather system to bring cold wave in Karachi from Sunday

KARACHI: A new weather system will enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night, quoting the Met Office, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The westerly wave will bring gutsy Siberian winds with a speed from 22 to above 30 kilometres per hour, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The entry of the Siberian winds in Karachi will likely to bring minimum temperature in the metropolis as down as four to five degree Celsius.

The westerly weather system will bring the minimum temperature down to single digit in Karachi, the weather report said.

Fresh cold wave will start in the city from Sunday and will continue for at least three days, the weather report said.

PMD in an earlier forecast said that dusty winds will likely to blow in the city from today with maximum temperature in daytime expected to reach to 26 ºCelsius.

The city will experience chilly winds and drop in temperature, the met office said.

The cold wave that was continued in the port city for more than two weeks had become less severe recently.

In a severe cold spell in the metropolis, minimum temperature bracketed between six to seven degree Celsius, as the city recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night.

