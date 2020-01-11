FBR clears the air on news of friction between Chairman, PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Bureau of Reserve (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi and the Prime Minister of Pakistan have no friction between them, clarified the spokesman for FBR on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The spokesman denied the rumors circulating in the media and said that the chairman FBR was currently on a leave of absence till January 19.

The spokesman further entailed that Shabbar Zaidi was in Karachi at the moment tending to his regularly scheduled medical checkup.

“Chairman FBR will also be a part of traders convention on January 20, the news of their being differences between the chairman and Prime Minister Pakistan and the economic team under Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was based on lies and hearsay,” said the spokesman in conclusion.

Earlier on January 3, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi has said that the condition of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) condition for all the buyers will be enforced by next month.

“The condition of CNIC on purchase of over 50,000 rupees was never taken back”, Shabbar Zaidi said while talking to journalists in Islamabad.

He said the traders are cooperating with the government, the condition of the show of CNIC will be enforced from February.

