‘Friends’ reunion special will resume shooting in August

The highly anticipated Friends reunion special, which had production pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume shoot soon.

According to The Wrap, co-creator Marta Kauffman said on Wednesday that the show may resume shoot in August.

“We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open,” she said of the reunion.

It will feature original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, as well as Kauffman and her Friends co-creator David Krane.

The sitcom’s long-awaited reunion special was originally set to hit WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, on its launch on May 27.

Earlier in May, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt told DailyMail, “If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”

The sitcom ended in 2004 after 10 years, but it remains one of the most popular shows in re-runs. Currently, HBO Max is running all 236 episodes of Friends.

