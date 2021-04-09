Death of KP paediatrician due to Covid takes doctor’s toll to 55

PESHAWAR: In an appalling news development to have eventuated Friday, a front-line warrior against the global pandemic COVID-19, paediatrician Dr Hakeem Shah has died of the infection, ARY News reported.

The total number of Covid casualties amongst the doctors has reached 55 after the paediatrician’s death, confirmed the Provincial Doctors Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Shah was posted in the Peshawar Cantt General Hospital as a children’s disease specialist and had contracted the virus, the association confirmed.

Separately to happen today in Punjab, a petition seeking directives for the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of a Covid-19 vaccine at cheaper rates was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Judicial Activism Panel moved the petition stating that a new wave of the coronavirus is tearing across the country. Both federal and provincial governments have failed to ensure sale of the Covid vaccine at affordable rates, it said.

The petition said it is up to the government to ensure provision of a cheaper vaccine to every citizen. In addition to the vaccine, it added, markets are awash with substandard face masks, which are resulting in further spread of the disease.

