LHC moved for availability of Covid vaccine at cheaper rates

LAHORE: A petition seeking directives for the authorities concerned to ensure availability of a Covid-19 vaccine at cheaper rates was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

The Judicial Activism Panel moved the petition stating that a new wave of the coronavirus is tearing across the country. Both federal and provincial governments have failed to ensure sale of the Covid vaccine at affordable rates, it said.

The petition said it is up to the government to ensure provision of a cheaper vaccine to every citizen. In addition to the vaccine, it added, markets are awash with substandard face masks, which are resulting in further spread of the disease.

A similar petition against non availability and unjust distribution of the coronavirus vaccine has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC). On April 6, the high court demanded reply of the government over the steps taken for vaccinating the citizens.

“The petitioner has said that the vaccine has not been available,” Justice Amjad Ali Sehto questioned the DAG.

“The government is importing different vaccines and 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, have been procured so far,” the state counsel replied. “More vaccine doses being imported and will be administered to the people,” he added.

