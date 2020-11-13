PESHAWAR: Funeral prayers of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth were offered on Friday at Peshawar’s Karnal Sher Khan Stadium under strict security measures, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, judges, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, lawyers and other notable persons attended the funeral.

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth breathed his last on Thursday evening falling victim to the deadly Covid-19 virus.

A spokesperson from the Peshawar High Court had said Waqar Seth was hospitalized a week back with coronavirus-related complications at Kulsoom International Hospital in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior judges had expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Justice Waqar Seth.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Council had announced to observe one-day mourning today (Friday) across the country-wide courts over the sad demise of Justice Waqar.

Profile

Waqar Seth was born in Dera Ismail Khan on March 16, 1961, he received his early education from Cantonment Public School, Peshawar.

He did his LLB from Khyber Law College, Peshawar in 1985 and M.A. (Political Science) from the University of Peshawar in 1986.

Seth started his professional career in December 1985 when he was enrolled as an advocate in the lower courts.

He was enrolled as an advocate of the high court on March 22, 1990. Subsequently, on May 24, 2008, he was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Seth was elevated to the PHC as Additional Judge on August 2, 2011, and took oath as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on June 28, 2018.

