PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has declared a day of mourning across the province on Friday on account of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth’s demise.

Expressing sadness and grief over his death, the chief minister said his services to reform the justice system will be remembered.

The late chief justice’s funeral prayers will be offered today at the old army stadium ground at 2:03pm.

Also Read: PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth dies of coronavirus

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth breathed his last on Thursday evening falling victim to the deadly Covid-19 virus.

A spokesperson for the Peshawar High Court said the top KP judge was diagnosed with coronavirus and was under treatment at a hospital in Islamabad. The late chief justice was hailed by the people for his principles and judgements.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp spike in the Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, with the number of fresh cases rising above 2,000 a day and the death toll going up to 37.

Comments

comments